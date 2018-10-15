KVS Admit Card 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the admit cards for the upcoming recruitment examination of PGT, PGT, TGT, Librarian and PRT posts. Those who have submitted their application can check the simple steps to download the admit card or call letter here.

KVS Admit Card 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has issued the Admit Cards for the upcoming recruitment examination of PGT, PGT, TGT, Librarian and PRT posts today, i.e. on October 15, 2018. Candidates who had applied for the posts can check the official website and download the admit cards by following the instructions given below. According to reports, there are 8399 vacancies for the above-mentioned posts and the application process for the which was closed on September 23, 2018.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has published the Admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2018 on its official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan – kvsangathan.nic.in. Meanwhile, the examination schedule or timetable was released recently by the Sangathan on the website. The schedule can also be accessed from the site. The KVS has aimed to conduct this recruitment drive to recruit candidates in teaching and non-teaching vacant positions.

5 Simple steps to download KVS Admit Card 2018:

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan – kvsangathan.nic.in Search for the link that reads, “Principals, Vice-Principals, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs Admit Card/Hall Tickets 2018 On clicking on the link, candidates will see a pop-up page Here, enter the application number, date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The KVS Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Now, candidates need to download the Admit Card and keep it for future. They should note that Admit Card is mandatory for appearing the examination, so if they fail to produce the admit card or call letter on the day of the examination in front of the examiner, they will be barred from appearing in the examination.

To directly download the admit card, click on this link: http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/

