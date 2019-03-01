KVS Admissions 2019-20: The Class 1 registration process of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for the session 2019-20 admission has started on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.in. Those who want to apply must note that the last date for submission of application is March 19, 2019.

KVS Admissions 2019-20: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started the admission process of Class 1 for the next session through its official website – kvsonlineadmission.in. According to the official website of KVS, the last date for submission of the online application for Class 1 form has been scheduled for March 19, 2019 through the official website. All those who wants to submit their filled up application must go through the admission details on the official website of the KVS or collect the information from any KVS nearby.

How to register for KVS Admission 2019-2020?

1. Log into the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan as mentioned above

2. Search for the Registration link on the homepage of the website

3. Candidates need to register as new user and click on the option ‘New Registration’

4. On cliking you will be taken to the the next page

5. Fill in all the necessary information and upload the supporting documents

6. Parents will also have to mark the choice of school during filling of the application form

7. Parents need to check the basic information and then proceed with the Parent details, choice of schools, Upload Documents

8. Finally, make declaration and submit

Click on this link to go to the official website of KVS and complete the application or registration process: KVS Admission 2019-2020

