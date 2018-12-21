KVS exams 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is scheduled to conduct the examination for PGTs, TGT, and PRTs tomorrow i.e. December 21, 2018. The candidates are required to follow certain tips and tricks to pass the examination.

KVS exams 2018: The written examination for the post of PGTs, TGT, and PRTs is scheduled to be conducted by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) from tomorrow. The examination will be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23. The countdown has already begun to ace one of the most-awaited exams of the year. All the students must have tightened up their belt to present their best in the examination.

However, some times it’s better to do some last minute preparation thoroughly. So, we have compiled a list of important tips and tricks for all the candidates for their examination that will help them to pass the exam with the flying colours. Let’s take a look at some of the important points which every candidate should not forget while sailing on the ship.

Important note: Following are the tips given by an author of Career Adda 247

Revise thoroughly: It is not necessary for the students to cover all the topics. If in any case, a chapter have been missed, then it is not mandatory to pick any new topic. The reason is if you will try to cover a new topic at the eleventh hour, it will create more confusion. Rather, try to focus all your energies on revising the topics that you have already learnt. Read the questions properly: Reading questions is the best activity in order to attempt your questions properly. Keep the first 5-10 minutes for reading the questions. Then decide to attempt in the beginning. Instead of blindly approaching, it is better to write your answers first. Time management is the key to success: Time is the key for every competitive examination. The examination like KVS, it is important to keep a track of your time while writing the answers. Don’t waste more than 2-3 minutes on a single question in the general section. Accuracy matters: Speed and accuracy should go hand-in-hand. Planning your time should be the first priority of every candidate. This can be possible if you have grip on the speed. You will be in trouble, if you don’t follow a certain speed.

Last but not least, do remember to carry all the important documents including the admit card, original photo identity proof, photocopy of the identity proof and stationery items.

Not just that, reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time. Maintain your calm and confidence to give the best possible shot.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More