The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) released applications for Class 1 admission for the academic year 2019-20, to be closed by today. For any updates check the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in. The online registration will close on March 19, 2019, at 4 pm.

Candidates can directly apply for the admission, visiting the official website given below:

kvsonlineadmission.in

The first provisionally selected student’s list for class 1 will be released on March 26, 2019, and the second list will be out on April 9, 2019, while the third list will be out on April 23, 2019(depends upon the vacant seats). Parents whose wards are selected, provisionally, for admission should take original documents to the concerned school for verification.

Documents necessary before beginning the application process:

• Valid mobile number with Indian SIM card

• Valid email address

• Digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at

most 256KB)

• A scan of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB)

• Valid government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section

• Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the

application.

• Parents would is be applying for the first time registration, they will be assigned a unique

Login Code.

• Using this Login code, log in and fill the online application form.

• After filling in the application form, submit it by clicking on the Submit Application button.

• A unique application submission code will be displayed, that is different from the Login Code,

will be displayed.

note: You will also be shown a list of original documents to be submitted to a Vidyalaya at the time of admission in case provisional admission is offered by the Vidyalaya. Please note down your Application Submission Code and the list of documents to be submitted at the time of admission carefully.

About The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. It comprises over 1,199 schools in India and three abroad. It is one of the world’s largest chains of schools.

