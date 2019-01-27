KVS PGT, TGT 2019: The applicants have been shortlisted for interview on basis of cutoff released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The written examination for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan PGT and TGT was held on December 22, 2018, and December 23, 2018. The candidates can check their respective result at the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.

KVS PGT, TGT 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) released its official notification stating the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for interview for the posts of PGT and TGT on its official website at kvsangathan.nic.in. The selected candidates for the posts of PGT Hindi and commerce have to appear for the interview in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on February 11 and 12. The applicants have been shortlisted for interview on basis of cutoff by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The written examination for the same was held on December 22, 2018, and December 23, 2018.

The applicants can check the list of shortlisted candidates, interview date, the venue for interview, at the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The exam was held in three shifts- morning, afternoon and evening. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) recruitment drive was held for 8339 vacant TGT and PGT posts. The official notification for the same was released on August 24, 2018.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) steps to check result 2019:

Step 1: Check the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) @ kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Check the list of shortlisted candidates for interview

Step 3: If you have been selected the name will appear on the screen with- You have been shortlisted

Step 4: Download for future references

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Cut off marks 2019:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) venue and date of interview for the post of TGT and PGT 2019:

