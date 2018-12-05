KVS PGT, TGT, Primary Teacher examination 2018: The examination for Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT and Librarian is scheduled to be conducted by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on December 22 and 23. There will be three sessions- morning session from 9 am to 11:30 am, afternoon session- 12:30 pm to 3 pm, Evening session- 4 pm to 6:30 pm.
The admit card of the same has already been released on the official website. The last date to download the admit card is December 23, 2018. Syllabus pattern of the examination has also been released.
Following is the syllabus of the KVS PGT TGT Librarian exams 2018
English
The candidates are required to prepare for the following sections.
The Voice (Active and Passive),
Narration,
Verb, Adverb,
Synonyms, Antonyms,
Idioms and Phrases,
Comprehension and unseen passages
Sentence correction.
Hindi
Synonyms-Antonyms
Vocabulary
Sentence correction
Grammar
Phrases
Fill in the blanks
Comprehension
Plural forms
General Knowledge and Current Affairs
Indian History
India’s freedom struggle to get independence
Politics, Recent topics of national and international importance
Sports, Entertainment
Science and Technology other important topics
Reasoning Ability
Arithmetic
Geometric Number series
Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric and Numeric Series
Coding – Decoding
Blood Relations, Direction Sense,
Order and Ranking, Seating Arrangement
Puzzles, Miscellaneous.
Number Series, Simplification/ Approximation, Quadratic Equations, Data Interpretation, Problem on ages, Profit and Loss,
Time and Work, Percentages and Partnership, Speed
Time and Distance, Mensuration, Boats and Streams
Probability, Averages and Mixtures, Simple and Compound Interest.
Computer Literacy
Computer Basics, Computer History, Word Processor, Internet, Powerpoint Presentation, computer applications.
KVS has invited the applications of over 8,000 vacant posts for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, others. The minimum eligibility requirement for all the available posts, B. Ed is the minimum qualification required.
About KVS
KVS carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.
Leave a Reply