KVS PGT, TGT, Primary Teacher examination 2018: The Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT and Librarian examination is scheduled to be conducted by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on December 22 and 23.

KVS PGT, TGT, Primary Teacher examination 2018: The examination for Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT and Librarian is scheduled to be conducted by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on December 22 and 23. There will be three sessions- morning session from 9 am to 11:30 am, afternoon session- 12:30 pm to 3 pm, Evening session- 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

The admit card of the same has already been released on the official website. The last date to download the admit card is December 23, 2018. Syllabus pattern of the examination has also been released.

Following is the syllabus of the KVS PGT TGT Librarian exams 2018

English

The candidates are required to prepare for the following sections.

The Voice (Active and Passive),

Narration,

Verb, Adverb,

Synonyms, Antonyms,

Idioms and Phrases,

Comprehension and unseen passages

Sentence correction.

Hindi

Synonyms-Antonyms

Vocabulary

Sentence correction

Grammar

Phrases

Fill in the blanks

Comprehension

Plural forms

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Indian History

India’s freedom struggle to get independence

Politics, Recent topics of national and international importance

Sports, Entertainment

Science and Technology other important topics

Reasoning Ability

Arithmetic

Geometric Number series

Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric and Numeric Series

Coding – Decoding

Blood Relations, Direction Sense,

Order and Ranking, Seating Arrangement

Puzzles, Miscellaneous.

Number Series, Simplification/ Approximation, Quadratic Equations, Data Interpretation, Problem on ages, Profit and Loss,

Time and Work, Percentages and Partnership, Speed

Time and Distance, Mensuration, Boats and Streams

Probability, Averages and Mixtures, Simple and Compound Interest.

Computer Literacy

Computer Basics, Computer History, Word Processor, Internet, Powerpoint Presentation, computer applications.

KVS has invited the applications of over 8,000 vacant posts for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, others. The minimum eligibility requirement for all the available posts, B. Ed is the minimum qualification required.

About KVS

KVS carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

