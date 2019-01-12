KVS PGT, TGT, PRT Exam 2018 Answer Key: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has published the Answer Keys of TGT, PGT recruitment examination on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps given below to download the same now.

KVS PGT, TGT, PRT Exam 2018 Answer Key: The TGT, PGT recruitment examination 2018 Answer Key has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) yesterday, January 11, 2019 on its official website. Candidates who had written in the examination can now log into the official website – kvsangathan.nic.in and download the Answer Keys by following the instructions given below for the convenience of the candidates.



Moreover, the TGT and PGT Examination were conducted by the Sangathan on December 22 and 23, 2018and reports say that more than one lakh candidates had participated in the recruitment examination.

How to download the PGT, TGT, PRT Recruitment Exam 2018 Answer Keys?

Log into the official website of KVS – kvsangathan.nic.in

Candidates need to click on the link that reads ‘download answer key’ on the page

Now, enter the details such as registration number or roll number and click on submit

The Answer key will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for reference to, tally the answers attempted in the exam

Also, the authority has released a notification regarding the filing of objections against the wrong answer keys on the official website. Candidates can submit the application to raise objections from January 11 to 14, 2019 through the official website of KVS, according to the notification released by the authority.

Candidates can check the Answer Keys by directly clicking on this link: http://kvsangathan.nic.in/

