KVS Admit Card 2018: The admit cards for the Principals, Vice Principals, PGTSs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs 2018 has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghthan on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in on October 15, Monday. The exam will commence from November 3 which will be held at various centres across the country.

KVS Admit card 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghthan has released the admit cards for the Principals, Vice Principals, PGTSs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs 2018 on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in on October 15, Monday. The candidates are required to visit the official website. As many as 8,339 teaching and non-teaching posts are required to be filled up through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). The schedule of KVS for the recruitment exam schedule has already been released. The exam will begin from November 3. The examination will be held at various centres across the country.

Following are the steps to download the admit card

1) Visit the official website of Principals, Vice-Principals, Vice-Principals, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs.

2.) On the homepage of the website, click on the link Principals, Vice-Principals, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs 2018 Admit Card/Hall Ticket

3.) A pop-up page will appear, enter your details such as application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the login page.

4.) Your Principals, Vice-Principals, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian Carefully check all your details such as name, paper, date of birth, gender, test centre name, city, state, code of eligibility and category on your principals, Vice-principals, PGs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs 2018 admit card.

5.) Take out the print out for further use

Here is the Direct Link to download your admit card, https://cbseitms.nic.in/admlogintst123.aspx

Here is the schedule of the exam

November 3

1st session: 10 am to 12:30 pm (Vice-Principal)

2nd session: 2pm to 4:30 pm (Principal)

December 22

9 am to 11:30 am (Primary Teacher)

12:30 pm to 3pm (TGT (P and HE, AE and WE)

4pm to 6:30 pm (PRT (Music)

December 23

9 am to 11:30 am (PGT)

12:30 pm to 3 pm (TGT)

4 pm to 6:30 pm (Librarian)

Vacancy details for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2018:

Total posts: 8,339

Name of the post:

Principal: 76 Posts

Vice Principal: 220 Posts

P.G.T: 592 Posts

T.G.T: 1900 Posts

Library Head: 50 Posts

Primary Teacher: 5300 Posts

Primary Teacher (Music): 201 Posts

Recruitment process

The online registration process for the KVS PGT, TGT recruitment 2018 started on August 24 and the last date to apply for the same was September 23.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More