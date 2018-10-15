KVS Admit card 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghthan has released the admit cards for the Principals, Vice Principals, PGTSs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs 2018 on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in on October 15, Monday. The candidates are required to visit the official website. As many as 8,339 teaching and non-teaching posts are required to be filled up through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). The schedule of KVS for the recruitment exam schedule has already been released. The exam will begin from November 3. The examination will be held at various centres across the country.
Following are the steps to download the admit card
1) Visit the official website of Principals, Vice-Principals, Vice-Principals, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs.
2.) On the homepage of the website, click on the link Principals, Vice-Principals, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs 2018 Admit Card/Hall Ticket
3.) A pop-up page will appear, enter your details such as application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the login page.
4.) Your Principals, Vice-Principals, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian Carefully check all your details such as name, paper, date of birth, gender, test centre name, city, state, code of eligibility and category on your principals, Vice-principals, PGs, TGTs, Librarian and PRTs 2018 admit card.
5.) Take out the print out for further use
Here is the Direct Link to download your admit card, https://cbseitms.nic.in/admlogintst123.aspx
Here is the schedule of the exam
November 3
1st session: 10 am to 12:30 pm (Vice-Principal)
2nd session: 2pm to 4:30 pm (Principal)
December 22
9 am to 11:30 am (Primary Teacher)
12:30 pm to 3pm (TGT (P and HE, AE and WE)
4pm to 6:30 pm (PRT (Music)
December 23
9 am to 11:30 am (PGT)
12:30 pm to 3 pm (TGT)
4 pm to 6:30 pm (Librarian)
Vacancy details for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2018:
Total posts: 8,339
Name of the post:
Principal: 76 Posts
Vice Principal: 220 Posts
P.G.T: 592 Posts
T.G.T: 1900 Posts
Library Head: 50 Posts
Primary Teacher: 5300 Posts
Primary Teacher (Music): 201 Posts
Recruitment process
The online registration process for the KVS PGT, TGT recruitment 2018 started on August 24 and the last date to apply for the same was September 23.
