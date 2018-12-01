KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) which is responsible to manage centre schools, has released the admit cards for the PGT, TGT recruitment examination on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. All the candidates who applied for the position are requested to download the hall ticket on the official website.

KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit cards for the PGT, TGT recruitment examination on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. The aspirants are requested to download the hall ticket on the official website. The examination for Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT is scheduled to be conducted on December 22. However, the exam for PGT, TGT, Librarian is to be conducted on December 23.

Over 8,000 posts for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, others are vacant. The minimum educational qualification for these posts is B. Ed. There will be three sessions of examination- Morning session from 9 am to 11:30 am, afternoon session- 12:30 pm to 3 pm, Evening session- 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Here are the following steps to download the KVS Admit card 2018

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above or cbseitms.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘PGT, TGT admit card 2018’ mentioned on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: The page will direct you to cbseitms.nic.in

Step 4: After entering your details such as registration number, download it and take out a print out.

Here’s the important note: Candidate must download their hall tickets separately as per post applied.

In case of discrepancy, related to KV admit card in respect of these recruitment examinations, candidates may send their queries to a mail rps313kvshq@gmail.com or telephone number 011 26565671 up to December 10, 2018.

About KVS

It is registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. It is responsible to provide establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

One of the main aims of KVS is to initiate and promote experimentation and innovations in education in collaboration with other bodies like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) etc.

Source : http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/

