Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT, PGT, TGT Recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a notification inviting applications for various PRT, PGT, TGT vacant posts. Candidates must check the official notification on the website of KVS with the help of the steps given below.

Candidates must check all the details related to the (PRT, PGT, TGT) vacancies through the official website or by clicking on this link – https://kvsangathan.nic.in/announcement.

The KV Sangathan has published the list of vacancies for pan India posts of PRT, PGT and TGT and various others on Part Time/Contract Basis. Candidates need to apply in the prescribed format through the official website on or before the scheduled last date for submission of the filled up applications. Candidates must note that they need to submit copies of all the necessary supporting documents on the KV Recruitment Interview day.

How to check the KVS Recruitment notification 2019 online?

1. Candidates need to log into the official website of KVS as mentioned above

2. Now, look for the latest recruitment notification on the homepage and click on the link

3. On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the computer screen

4. Download the notification and go through all the details of the KVS recruitment process

5. Take a print out of the notification for reference if necessary

Candidates can click on this direct link to go to the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and check out the latest updates: https://kvsangathan.nic.in/announcement?page=1

