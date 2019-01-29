KVS PRT, TGT result 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has declared the PRT and TGT exams result from official website @ kvsangathan.nic.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan PRT and TGT exams result.

KVS PRT, TGT result 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has declared the PRT and TGT exams result. The candidates can simply log on to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s official website @ kvsangathan.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared for the KVS PRT, TGT examinations and were waiting for the results can check and download their mark sheet now. The KVS has also released the interview list on the basis of cut-off marks and the schedule for the upcoming interviews. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan PRT and TGT exams result.

Here are the steps to download KVS PGT, TGT results 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan @ kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads the list of shortlisted candidates for interview.

Step 3: The list with candidates names and roll numbers will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Here are the dates and locations for the interviews of KVS PGT, TGT:

PGT-Hindi-February 11- Lucknow

PGT-Commerce- February 12- Lucknow

PGT- Physics- February 11 and 12- Gurugram

PGT Maths- February 12- Gurugram

PGT Chemistry- February 11 and 12- Bhopal

PGT Biology- February 11- Bhopal

PGT Geography- February 11- Jaipur

PGT Economics- February 11 and 12- Delhi

PGT Computer Science- February 11 and 12- Hyderabad

PGT English- February 11- Mumbai

TGT (P&HE)- February 11 and 12- Naida

TGT (A&E)- February 12 and 13- Noida

TGT (WET)- February 13 and 14- Noida

