KVS Recruitment 2018-19: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the results of Principal, Vice Principal exam 2018 through its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can check the results by following the instructions given here.

KVS Principal exam result 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had conducted the recruitment examination for the posts of Principal and Vice Principal recently for which the results have been declared on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check the results by following the instructions given here for their convenience. Candidates need to log into the website of KVS i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in to download the result or click on the direct link given below.

According to reports, KVS had conducted the written exam for the post of Principal and Vice Principal on November 3, 2018. Candidates must note that the cut off marks has also been published on the official website. Candidates can check the same and see if they qualify for the position.

Direct link to check the cut off marks of Principal Exam 2018: http://kvsangathan.nic.in/sites/default/files/hq/ANN%285%29-17-01-2019.PDF

How to check the result and cut off marks online?

Log into the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan – kvsangathan.nic.in

Under the Announcement tab, search for the link that reads, “Notice regarding cut-off marks of selected candidates for the post of Principal and Vice Principal in KVS- 2018. (17-01-2019)” for cut off marks or click on the link “Result of Interview for the post of Vice Principal conducted from 10.12.2018 to 14.12.2018. (17-01-2019)” for the result

On clicking on either of the links, candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download both the pdf and go through the details in it

Take a print out of the pdf for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the result: http://kvsangathan.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More