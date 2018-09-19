KVS Recruitment 2018: The application process for the recruitment of candidates against 5193 vacancies is going on through the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form online can do the same by logging into kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Recruitment 2018: The application process for the recruitment of candidates against 5193 vacancies is going on through the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form online can do the same by logging into kvsangathan.nic.in. As per latest updates, the application process will be closed on September 23, 2018.

Interested candidates are advised to check the official website for the eligibility criteria and other necessary details for applying online to the posts mentioned above. All the details regarding the vacancies are mentioned in the notification published on the official website of KVS. Candidates can check the instructions given below for applying online.

ALSO READ: Hurry! UPTET 2018 registration closing soon, check steps to apply @ upbeb.org

Steps to apply for 5193 vacant positions at KV Sangathan:

Visit the website of KV Sangathan – kvsangathan.nic.in Click on the link, “Click here to apply online for KVS Recruitment of Principal, Vice-Principal, PGTs,” on the homepage Candidates will be redirected to a new window Now click on the Apply Now option Enter the necessary details in the application form Select the option ‘I agree and continue’ Pay the application fees Finally, Submit the form and take a print out for future reference

To directly apply for the vacancies on the official website, click on this link: https://cbseitms.nic.in/appstep1.aspx

ALSO READ: Anna University announces re-evaluation exam result, check it @ coe1.annauniv.edu

ALSO READ: KVS Recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan extends last date for applying to 5193 posts, here are the details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More