KVS Recruitment 2018 admit cards: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit cards of the candidates undertaking the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE) scheduled to be held on 22nd July 2018. The exam will be conducted in 2 shifts i.e. the morning shift and the evening shift. Here, we have given the steps to download KVS admit cards for the examination 2018.

EXAM SCHEDULE: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will conduct the LDCE exam on 22nd July. The exam will be conducted in 2 shifts i.e. the morning shift and the evening shift.

In the first shift, the LDCE for the post of PGT and Headmaster will take place and in the second shift, the exam for the post of the Vice Principal and TGT will be conducted. The timings of the first shift exam is 10 am to 12:30 pm and the timings of the second shift exam is 2pm to 4:30 pm.

ADMIT CARDS: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released admit cards of those candidates that will take the exam and who had completed the application process for the LDCE within time and as per eligibility. Candidates can now download the admit card for the exam from the official website of KVS. Here are the steps for the candidates to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

http://kvsangathan.nic.in/

– Click on the download admit cards for the LDCE exam 2018. Here is the link

– Enter all details (Employee Code, Date of Birth and Captcha)

– Now Click on Log in and download the admit card. take a print out of the same.

VACANCIES: As per the official notification released by the KVS, there are a total of 5193 vacancies in KVS. These vacancies are for the post of PGT, TGT, Headmaster, Vice Principal and Principal. For the post of Headmaster, there are 163 posts. For the post of TGT there are 3153 vacancies, for PGT there are 1731 and for the post of Vice Principal, there are a total of 146 posts.

