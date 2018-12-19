Kendriya Vidyalaya has a vacancy for 8,339 seats. The authorities are done with the process of registration and application. Now, the announcement of the examination dates is awaited by the candidates. As per the information, the dates for examination will be different for each position. These examinations will be held in order to hire for the positions of primary teacher, trend teacher, librarian and many more.

Kendra Vidyalaya has already started recruiting for the vacancies available in teaching staff positions. This year, the authorities are offering 8339 seats on a total. The positions that are vacant include postgraduate teacher, principal, vice principal, primary teacher, primary teacher music. The application process for these positions was executed online but now they have shut it and no more applications will be accepted anymore. As per the announcement, it started on August 24 and ended on September 23, 2018.

The selection process will be divided into two parts. First, there will be a written examination followed by an interview. The examination for the post of principal and vice principal has already been conducted and the test for the post of primary teacher, primary teacher music will be conducted on December 22, 2018. While, the examination for the positions of PGT, TGT and librarian will be held on December 23, 2018.

The candidates who have registered themselves for the upcoming examination should already start preparing for it. The recruitment process will also involve an interview which will be eligible for only those candidates who pass the written examination.

