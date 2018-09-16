KVS Recruitment 2018: Application submission for various posts have been extended on the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Candidates who are eager to apply for the post but have not yet submitted their application form can do the same till September 23, 2018.

KVS Recruitment 2018: Good news! Those who have not yet filled up the application forms for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, Principal and Vice Principal at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan cheer up as the last date for the submission of online application form has been extended by the Sangathan. According to the notification on the official website of KVS, the date of final submission of applications has been scheduled for September 23, 2018.

Moreover, candidates interested in applying to the posts mentioned above need to check if they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the same. The candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification published on the official website before applying. They can check the instructions given below and start applying.

Candidates can check the steps given below to apply on the official website of KV Sangathan:

Log in to the official website of KV Sangathan – kvsangathan.nic.in Search for the link that reads, “Click here to apply online for KVS Recruitment of Principal, Vice-Principal, PGTs,” on the homepage Click on the link Candidates will be redirected to a new window On the top, you will see that the last date for application submission has been extended Now click on the Apply Now option to your Left candidates will be again redirected to the online application page Here, enter the necessary details Select the option ‘I agree and continue’ Pay the application fees online Submit the form and take a print out of the submitted form for future reference

To log Apply directly on the official website, click on this link: https://cbseitms.nic.in/appstep1.aspx

