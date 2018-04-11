Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is all set to recruit around 5193 people for Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT and Head Master posts this year. The Sangathan has released an official notification regarding the Limited Departmental Examination for filling up the posts, as per reports.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has recently released an official notification regarding Limited Departmental Examination for filling up the posts of Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT and Head Master posts for eligible Teachers of KVS across the country, according to reports in a leading daily. The candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can do fill their details in the form that will be made available through the official website: kvsangathan.nic.in. The application forms will be uploaded on the official website and will available from the period April 11 to 25, 2018.

To apply for the posts of Vice-Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Head Master (HM), the educational qualifications and eligibility criteria that apply have been given in detail below:

Eligibility criteria:

Vice-Principal: Post Graduation/ Master’s Degree with B.Ed. or equivalent and 05 years working experience.

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Post Graduation/ Master’s Degree with B.Ed. Or equivalent and TGTs having 03 years regular service as TGT in KVS.

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Post Graduation/ Master’s Degree with B.Ed. Or equivalent and PRTs having 05 years of regular service.

Head Master (HM): PRT at least 05 Years regular service in KVS

ALSO READ: 12-year-old boy dies in Chhattisgarh after his cellphone explodes

To apply online, candidates need to follow these steps below-

Click on the official website: http://kvsangathan.nic.in/ Go to “Home” & Select the post you want to apply for Before applying online read the advertisement details carefully Click on “Online Application” to fill up the application form online Now click on the option “Apply Online” (for the first time registration or new registration)/ already registered candidate just need to “Sign In” by using their application number and password sent to their valid e-mail ID/Mobile No. (This is required always for logging in to their account for Form Submission and Admit Card/Call Letter Download) Fill up the application form as per the guidelines mentioned in the advertisement/notification Candidates need to fill up to all required information in “First Screen” tab and click on “SUBMIT” to go to the next screen. Fill the all details in the application and upload Photo, Signature. Application fee should be paid online and then click Submit Take a print out of online application for further references. After applying online candidates need to send the hard copy of the online application with relevant documents to the following address-

Dy. Commissioner/ Director, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, All Regional Offices/ ZIETs

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App