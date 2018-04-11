The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has recently released an official notification regarding Limited Departmental Examination for filling up the posts of Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT and Head Master posts for eligible Teachers of KVS across the country, according to reports in a leading daily. The candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can do fill their details in the form that will be made available through the official website: kvsangathan.nic.in. The application forms will be uploaded on the official website and will available from the period April 11 to 25, 2018.
To apply for the posts of Vice-Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Head Master (HM), the educational qualifications and eligibility criteria that apply have been given in detail below:
Eligibility criteria:
Vice-Principal: Post Graduation/ Master’s Degree with B.Ed. or equivalent and 05 years working experience.
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Post Graduation/ Master’s Degree with B.Ed. Or equivalent and TGTs having 03 years regular service as TGT in KVS.
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Post Graduation/ Master’s Degree with B.Ed. Or equivalent and PRTs having 05 years of regular service.
Head Master (HM): PRT at least 05 Years regular service in KVS
To apply online, candidates need to follow these steps below-
- Click on the official website: http://kvsangathan.nic.in/
- Go to “Home” & Select the post you want to apply for
- Before applying online read the advertisement details carefully
- Click on “Online Application” to fill up the application form online
- Now click on the option “Apply Online” (for the first time registration or new registration)/ already registered candidate just need to “Sign In” by using their application number and password sent to their valid e-mail ID/Mobile No. (This is required always for logging in to their account for Form Submission and Admit Card/Call Letter Download)
- Fill up the application form as per the guidelines mentioned in the advertisement/notification
- Candidates need to fill up to all required information in “First Screen” tab and click on “SUBMIT” to go to the next screen.
- Fill the all details in the application and upload Photo, Signature.
- Application fee should be paid online and then click Submit
- Take a print out of online application for further references.
- After applying online candidates need to send the hard copy of the online application with relevant documents to the following address-
Dy. Commissioner/ Director, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, All Regional Offices/ ZIETs
