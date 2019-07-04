KVS Recruitment 2019: The results for over 7,0000 posts will be declared by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on July 8 at 11 am on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. In the previous year, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) invited the applications for filling the vacancies in January 2019.

KVS Recruitment results 2019 @ kvsangathan.nic.in : The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will declare the result for the recruitment exams for over 7,622 posts within one week’s time of conducting the exams on July 8 at 11 am on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) last year had invited the applications for filling the vacancies in January 2019. For which the vacancy numbers were revised.

Sanghthan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) which are located all across India and abroad.

In the previous year, Ministry of HRD decided to rank its over 1,000 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) with an aim of improving the institutes after holding a competition among them, as per sources.

Results of Recruitment Exam for teaching and non teaching posts shall be declared on KVS website on 8th July at 1100hrs.

The result of 7,499 posts will be declared including 4 Deputy Commissioners, 3 Vice Principals, 3,473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant.

Results for 123 posts of officers will be promoted through limited departmental examination or DPC, will also be announced along with the above results.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). In this year 2019, KVS has the highest ever result in the CBSE class 12 examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 98.54 per cent. KVS has topped the category of all the institutions for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced exam which conducts admission every year to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Out of 6,094 KVS students who had appeared for the exam, 1019 students were capable of cracking the examination.

