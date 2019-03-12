KVS Recruitment Result 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan KVS Recruitment Result 2019 for TGT, PGT and librarian job examination 2018 are out @ kvsangathan.nic.in. To check the KVS Recruitment Result 2019, candidates who had appeared for the KVS TGT, PGT, librarian recruitment exams 2018 can follow the simple steps mentioned below.

KVS Recruitment Result 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the KVS Recruitment Result 2019 for the TGT, PGT and librarian job examination. The candidates who had appeared for the KVS examination can check the KVS Recruitment result 2019 for Trained Graduate Teacher, Postgraduate Teacher and Librarian at the official website of KVS @ kvsangathan.nic.in. The KVS TGT, PGT, librarian recruitment exams was held on December 22 and 23, 2018 and now Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the KVS Recruitment Result 2019.

Earlier on January 11, 2019, the KVS had shared the answer keys for KVS TGT, PGT, Librarian job exam and now the KVS Recruitment Result 2019 is declared by the KVS. The KVS Recruitment 2019 will be done after several rounds including the written examination and personal interview round for KVS Trained Graduate Teacher, Postgraduate Teacher and Librarian posts.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the KVS Recruitment Result 2019 for KVS TGT, PGT, librarian recruitment exams 2019.

Steps to check and download KVS PGT, TGT, Librarian Recruitment Result 2019:

Step 1. Log on to the KVS official website @ kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, on the righthand side, click on the link that reads List of selected candidates for the post of PRT Music, TGT, PGT, Librarian.

Step 3. A new page will pop up and for every merit list there is a different link.

Step 4. Click on the link and a PDF file will appear.

Step 5. Download it and check your result in front of roll number.

List of selected candidates for the post of PGTs in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14

List of selected candidates for the post of TGT (Misc.) in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14

List of selected candidates for the post of Librarian in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14

List of selected candidates for the post of PRT (Music) in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14

