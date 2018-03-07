Northeastern zone interview list 2018 for direct recruitment to PGT, TGT and PRT has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The written examinations for all these papers were held on December 16 and 17, last year. Following the final interview, selected candidates will initially be on probation for a period of 2 years. The candidates can download the letter of the interview at the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. Follow the steps to check KVS recruitment interview list.

The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of cut-off marks fixed. The candidates who have passed the written examination can download the letter of the interview and other documents such as bio-data, Non-Objective Certificate/service/vigilance certificate and OBC certificate from the official website of KV Sangathan. The final merit list will be prepared after compromising the written examination and interview performance/marks. The weight age of written test and interview will be 85:15 for the post of PGTs, TGTs and primary teacher. The Kendriya Vidyalayas are a system of central government schools in India that were instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). It comprises over 1,094 schools in India and three abroad. It is one of world’s largest chain of schools.

Follow the steps to check KVS recruitment interview list:

Log on to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

Under ‘Announcements’, click on the link for the interview list

A PDF file will open displaying the roll number, name, date of interview and reporting time

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Total Vacancies:

PGT: 182

TGT: 144

PRT: 220

