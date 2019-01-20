KVS results 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the results of the Principal, Vice-Principal recruitment examinations on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in, cbseitms.nic.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the result on the official website. The examination was held on November 3, 2018. Around 8,000 posts are vacant for the positions principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, others.

Here’s how to download KVS results 2018

Step 1: Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in or cbseitms.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link, on the homepage of the website

Step 3: From there you will be directed to cbseitms.nic.in

Step 4: Enter all your details including registration number

Step 5: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it. Take out a print out for future reference.

About KVS

It is registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860). Under the function of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, it carries out the important responsibilities of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) which are located all across India and abroad.

The KVS announced KVS Principal, Vice Principal Result 2018 on January 19, 2019. The written examination for the recruitment of Principal and Vice Principal- November 3, 2018.

The interview call letter was released on the KVS official website. the interested candidates can click on the link Download Interview call letter for the post of Librarian and PRT Music in KVS in the advertisment-14. (17-01-2019).

Meanwhile, the candidates are requested to keep regularly a check on the official wesbite. The candidates who have cleared the written examination are requested to download the interview call letter from the official website.

