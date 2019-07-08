KVS teacher recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teacher recruitment examinations result will be announced on Monday, July 8, at 11 am at the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Those who had appeared for the examination can know their results at the official website.

KVS teacher recruitment 2019 @ kvsangathan.nic.in: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teacher recruitment examinations result will be declared on Monday, July 8, at 11 am through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can know their results through the official website.

A total of 7,499 posts results are to be declared including 4 Deputy Commissioners, 3 Vice Principals, 3473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant.

KVS Teacher Recruitment Result 2019: LIVE UPDATES

KVS Teacher Recruitment Result 2019: Results announced

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teacher recruitment examinations result has been declared on Monday, July 8, at 11 am through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can know their results through the official website.

KVS Teacher Recruitment Result 2019: Results to be declared shortly

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teacher recruitment examinations result will be declared on Monday, July 8, at 11 am through the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can check results through the official website.

KVS Teacher Recruitment Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’.

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Download results. Take out a print out for future use.

In the previous year, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) invited the applications for filling up the vacancies in Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts. Previously the number was over 5000, however, in January 2019, the vacancy numbers were changed to be over 7,000.

In 2018, KVS conducted examination for various posts of Officers, Teachers and other Staff. Till now the results for 1,944 posts have been declared by the KVS. An offer of appointment has already been issued to the candidates. Results for 76 posts of Principals, 217 Vice Principals, 1079 PGTs, 340 TGTs (Misc. Category), 95 Librarians and 137 PRT (Music) were already declared.

Results for 123 posts of officers to be promoted through limited departmental examination or DPC. This will also be declared along with the above results. KVS carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) which are located across India and abroad.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App