KVS Teacher Recruitment Result 2019 @ kvsangathan.nic.in: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teacher recruitment examinations result has been declared on Monday, July 8, at 11 am at the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website. A total of 7,499 vacant posts results have been declared including 4 Deputy Commissioners, 3 Vice Principals, 3473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant.

KVS Teacher Recruitment Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’.

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Download results. Take out a print out for future use.

In the last year, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had invited the applications for filling up the vacancies in Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts. earlier to this the number of vacancies was over 5000, however in January 2019, the vacancy numbers were changed to be over 7,000.

Results for 123 posts of officers will be promoted through limited departmental examination or DPC. KVS responsibility covers providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas). These are located across India and abroad.

