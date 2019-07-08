KVS teacher recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teacher recruitment examinations results will be declared today on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 am at the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. Those who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the website.

KVS teacher recruitment exam results 2019: Steps to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’.

Step 3: Enter details such as registration number, roll number.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Download it. Take a print out for future use.

Result of vacant 7,499 posts are yet to be announced, including 4 Deputy Commissioners, 3 Vice Principals, 3473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant.

Results which have already been declared includes 76 posts of Principals, 217 Vice Principals, 1079 PGTs, 340 TGTs (Misc. Category), 95 Librarians and 137 PRT (Music).

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas). These schools are located across India and abroad.

Previously, the number was over 5,000, but then in January 2019 the vacancy numbers were revised to be over 7000.

Last year, the Ministry of HRD had decided to rank its over 1,000 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) with an aim at improving the institutes through holding a competition among them, sources said. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

In this year, the KVS delivered its highest ever result in the CBSE class 12 examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 98.54. CBSE topped the category of all institutions for the second consecutive year.

