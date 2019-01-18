KVS Teacher Recruitment: The admit card for PRT, Librarian has been released on the official website kvsangatha.nic.in. candidates will appear for the interview round now. Meanwhile, the result for the recruitment exam both written and interview round.

KVS Teacher Recruitment: The result for the for the post of principal has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and the admit card for the post of librarian and PRT teachers is also out on the official website kvsangatha.nic.in. Meanwhile, the result for the recruitment exam both written and interview round. As per the latest notification on the official notification, the centre for the posts of principal and vice principal in the KV schools in November and December 2018.

The cut-off for the unreserved category candidates is 68.67 and for vice-principal (unreserved category) is 64.57. This is available for the post of principal.

How to download the admit card of KVS teacher recruitment

Step 1: Go to the official website, kvsansgathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘download call letter for librarian and PRT..’

on the homepage,

Step 3: A new window will be displayed where enter your log-in using registration number and password.

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed

Download the admit card. As per the official notification, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card or call letter.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas have a four- fold mission

The KVS will cater the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government including Defence and Para-military personnel. It can be assessed by providing a common programme of education.

To pursue excellence set the pace in the field of school education.

The main aim is to promote experimentation and innovations. This can be made available collaboration with other bodies like Central Board of Secondary.

Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) etc.

