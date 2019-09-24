Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2019: Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi has invited applications for various posts such as Research Associate, Field Worker, Staff Nurse, Senior Lab Technician and more. Candidates can apply for the posts before September 28.

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi has various vacancies for Computer Data Entry Operator, Research Associate, Field Worker, Staff Nurse, Senior Lab Technician and other posts. That’s why the applications are invited through the official notification for filling up the positions lying vacant. Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply through the offline mode on or before the last date of submission of the application form i.e. September 28, 2019.

Following that the walk-in interview for the same will be conducted on October 1 and 9 between 10 am to 12 pm. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the interview and they are advised to read the notification carefully before submitting their application form.

Vacancy details to apply for Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2019:

Computer Data Entry Operator– 1 Post

Project Manager– 1 Post

Laboratory Technician– 2 Posts

Research Associate– 1 Post

Field Worker– 1 Post

Staff Nurse– 1 Post

Senior Lab Technician– 1 Post

Eligibility criteria to apply for Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

Computer Data Entry Operator: The candidate should have BCA or B.Sc in life sciences along with a diploma in computer.

Project Manager: The candidate should have BDS with MBA OR BSc with MBA or MBBS with some good experience is preferable. He/she should also have a good knowledge of Mewat district, Haryana and its population.

Laboratory Technician: The candidate should have a Diploma in Medical Lab Technician (DMLT) or graduated in science with the experience of 2 years in Lab work and knowledge of Lab techniques is necessary.

Research Associate: The candidate should have a PhD in any discipline of Life sciences or 3 years of experience in research and training post-MSc in life sciences.

Field Worker: The candidate should have a Degree or Diploma in Medical Lab Technician (DMLT) OR Master of Social Work (MSW).

Staff Nurse: The candidate should have a Diploma of 3 years course in Nursing and Midwifery OR BSc in Nursing.

Senior Lab Technician: The candidate should have DMLT or graduated in science stream with lab work experience of 2 years. The knowledge of lab techniques is important.

How to apply for Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2019?

If the candidate fits in the eligibility criteria, then only he/she should apply for the post through offline mode for which the last date is September 28.

Lady Hardinge Medical College Recruitment 2019– Download the PDF and Offline Application Form here

