Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2019: The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2019 score holds significance as over 80 law schools and colleges in the country accept it for shortlisting candidates for admission to LLB and LLM Programmes.

The LSAT 2019 is being conducted in collaboration with the US-based Law School Admissions Council (LSAC) for Indian students.

Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2019: Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2019: The online application process (June / July) for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2019 has begun and candidates who want to appear for it can apply for the exam online on the official website lsac.org. The entrance test will be held on 3rd June and 15th July 2019 For admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by different law schools in the country, a notification said. The notification also mentioned the examination pattern of the entrance test.

The exam will consist of three papers including Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. Each section will consist of 24 questions (92 to 100 questions in total) and candidates will get 35 minutes to attempt each section.

How to apply

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided below to complete the online application for LSAT 2019

Step 1: Visit official website — lsac.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registrations Open’ Tab

Step 3: Register on the website

Step 4: Fill up the online application form completely

Step 5: Pay the requisite fee

Step 5: Submit the application

Step 6: Save a copy of the LSAT 2019 application for future reference

Official website link:

lsac.org

