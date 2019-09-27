LHMC Recruitment 2019: Lady Hardinge Medical College has issued the notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website before September 28.

LHMC Recruitment 2019: Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi has invited the application for the recruitment of Senior Resident posts. This post has various categories includes Research Associate, Field Worker, Staff Nurse, Senior Lab Technician and more. The notification was released on September 23 and will end tomorrow. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format before the due date.

Candidates are advised to check eligible qualification before applying for the interesting post. They should submit their application form with one recent passport size color photograph pasted on the form. There should one attested copy each of relevant certificates/testimonials.

This form should reach in room no. 336, OPD building, Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital New Delhi – 110001. It’s up to candidate that how s/he wanted to submit the form either they can go themselves or they can send their form by post.

LHMC Recruitment 2019: Post details

Research Associate– 1 Post

Field Worker– 1 Post

Computer Data Entry Operator– 1 Post

Staff Nurse– 1 Post

Senior Lab Technician– 1 Post

Project Manager– 1 Post

Laboratory Technician– 2 Posts

LHMC Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Research Associate: Candidates should have a Ph.D. in any discipline of Life sciences or 3 years of experience in research and training post-MSc in life sciences.

Field Worker: Interested candidates need to have a Degree or Diploma in Medical Lab Technician (DMLT) OR Master of Social Work (MSW).

Computer Data Entry Operator: Applicants must have BCA or B.Sc in life sciences along with a diploma in computer.

Staff Nurse: For this post candidates need to have a Diploma of 3 years course in Nursing and Midwifery OR BSc in Nursing.

Senior Lab Technician: Must have DMLT or graduated in science stream with lab work experience of 2 years. The knowledge of lab techniques is important.

Project Manager: Only those candidates should apply for this post who have BDS with MBA OR BSc with MBA or MBBS with some good experience is preferable. He/she should also have a good knowledge of Mewat district, Haryana and its population.

Laboratory Technician: Candidates must have a Diploma in Medical Lab Technician (DMLT) or graduated in science with the experience of 2 years in Lab work and knowledge of Lab techniques is necessary.

LHMC Recruitment 2019: For more details click the links below

Official website

LHMC Notification

