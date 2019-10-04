LHMC recruitment 2019: The last day to fill the application form for the recruitment to the post of assistant professor in the Lady Hardinge Medical College is today, on October 4, 2019. Check details.

LHMC recruitment 2019: Today is the last day for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various specialities by the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt SK Hospital, New Delhi. All the candidates who are interested and eligible recruitment to the post of assistant professor can attend the walk-in interview which is going on since September 23, 2019, and will end today on October 4, Friday, 2019.

Important dates for LHMC recruitment 2019:

Walk-in-interview dates:

September 23, 2019

September 24, 2019

September 25, 2019

September 26, 2019

September 27, 2019

September 30, 2019

October 1, 2019

October 4, 2019

Vacancy details for LHMC recruitment 2019:

Skin & VD: 02 vacancies

Anaesthesia: 02 vacancies

Neonatology: 03 vacancies

Neurology: 02 vacancies

Biochemistry: 02 vacancies

Medicine: 04 vacancies

Forensic Medicine: 01 vacancy

Obstetrics & gynaecology: 03 vacancies

Ophthalmology: 02 vacancies

Orthopedics: 02 vacancies

Blood Bank: 01 vacancy

Pathology: 02 vacancies

PSM: 01 vacancy

Radio-Diagnosis: 02 vacancies

Radiotherapy: 02 vacancies

Surgery: 01 vacancies

Plastic Surgery: 01 vacancies

Neurosurgery: 02 vacancies

Physiology: 01 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria for LHMC recruitment 2019:

Neurology: Candidates must have a post-graduate degree in Medicine with DM or DNB Neurology according to the Medical Council of India.

For other departments: All the candidates must hold a post-graduate degree in concerned speciality.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the recruitment to the post of assistant professor is 40 years. The candidates belonging to the SC and ST category will get an age relaxation of five years in the upper age limit. The candidates of the OBC category will get an age relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit and the candidates of the PWD category will get an age relaxation of 10 years in the upper age limit.

Payscale for LHMC recruitment 2019:

All the candidates who will be shortlisted for the recruitment to the post of assistant professor will be paid Rs 95,000 per month.

Application fee for LHMC recruitment 2019:

The application fee for the interviewers is Rs 500 and the application form for the SC and ST category is Rs 300.

