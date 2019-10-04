LHMC recruitment 2019: Today is the last day for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various specialities by the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt SK Hospital, New Delhi. All the candidates who are interested and eligible recruitment to the post of assistant professor can attend the walk-in interview which is going on since September 23, 2019, and will end today on October 4, Friday, 2019.
Important dates for LHMC recruitment 2019:
Walk-in-interview dates:
September 23, 2019
September 24, 2019
September 25, 2019
September 26, 2019
September 27, 2019
September 30, 2019
October 1, 2019
October 4, 2019
Vacancy details for LHMC recruitment 2019:
Skin & VD: 02 vacancies
Anaesthesia: 02 vacancies
Neonatology: 03 vacancies
Neurology: 02 vacancies
Biochemistry: 02 vacancies
Medicine: 04 vacancies
Forensic Medicine: 01 vacancy
Obstetrics & gynaecology: 03 vacancies
Ophthalmology: 02 vacancies
Orthopedics: 02 vacancies
Blood Bank: 01 vacancy
Pathology: 02 vacancies
PSM: 01 vacancy
Radio-Diagnosis: 02 vacancies
Radiotherapy: 02 vacancies
Surgery: 01 vacancies
Plastic Surgery: 01 vacancies
Neurosurgery: 02 vacancies
Physiology: 01 vacancy
Eligibility Criteria for LHMC recruitment 2019:
Neurology: Candidates must have a post-graduate degree in Medicine with DM or DNB Neurology according to the Medical Council of India.
For other departments: All the candidates must hold a post-graduate degree in concerned speciality.
Age limit: The upper age limit for the recruitment to the post of assistant professor is 40 years. The candidates belonging to the SC and ST category will get an age relaxation of five years in the upper age limit. The candidates of the OBC category will get an age relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit and the candidates of the PWD category will get an age relaxation of 10 years in the upper age limit.
Payscale for LHMC recruitment 2019:
All the candidates who will be shortlisted for the recruitment to the post of assistant professor will be paid Rs 95,000 per month.
Application fee for LHMC recruitment 2019:
The application fee for the interviewers is Rs 500 and the application form for the SC and ST category is Rs 300.