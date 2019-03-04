LIC AAO 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC, India) has invited as many as applications for the posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) on the official website to fill a total of 590 vacant posts on the official website licindia.in. The eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website.

LIC AAO 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC, India) has invited the applications for the posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) to fill a total of 590 vacant posts on the official website licindia.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply on the official website. The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 32,795 to 55,335 with other allowances.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 590

Post wise vacancy details:

AAO (Generalist): 350

AAO (IT): 150

AAO (CA): 50

AAO (Actuarial): 30

AAO (Rajbhasa): 10

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

AAO (Generalist)

Candidates are required to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution.

AAO (IT): A graduation degree in engineering in computer science, IT or Electronics, or an MCA, or an MSC (Computer Science) from a recognised University/ Institution.

AAO (Chartered Accountant): A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or Institution and candidate should have passed Final Examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and completion of Articles as presented by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The selected candidate should be an Associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

They should provide their membership number and the same will be verified with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

AAO (Actuarial): Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian University/Institution. The candidates should have compulsorily passed paper CT1 and CT5 plus 4 or more other papers of the examination conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India / Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK. (Total 6 or more papers) as on the date of eligibility i.e. March 1, 2019.

Candidates should provide their membership number and the same will be verified with Institute of Actuaries of India /Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK.

AAO (Rajbhasha): Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level

or

Post Graduate Master’s degree in English with Hindi as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s degree level

or

Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at Bachelor’s degree level.

Age Limit:

Candidates should belong to the age bracket of 21 to 30 years of age. There will be a relaxation for the reserved category candidates, as per the official notification.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. While the reserve category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwBD) have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online application process starts: March 2

Online application ends: March 22

Download of call letter: April 22 to 30

Tentative date of preliminary examination: May 4 and 5

Tentative date of Main examination: June 28, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, licindia.in on or before March 22, 2019.

