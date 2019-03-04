LIC AAO 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC, India) has invited the applications for the posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) to fill a total of 590 vacant posts on the official website licindia.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply on the official website. The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 32,795 to 55,335 with other allowances.
LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Total posts: 590
Post wise vacancy details:
AAO (Generalist): 350
AAO (IT): 150
AAO (CA): 50
AAO (Actuarial): 30
AAO (Rajbhasa): 10
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualifications:
AAO (Generalist)
Candidates are required to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution.
AAO (IT): A graduation degree in engineering in computer science, IT or Electronics, or an MCA, or an MSC (Computer Science) from a recognised University/ Institution.
AAO (Chartered Accountant): A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or Institution and candidate should have passed Final Examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and completion of Articles as presented by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
The selected candidate should be an Associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
They should provide their membership number and the same will be verified with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
AAO (Actuarial): Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian University/Institution. The candidates should have compulsorily passed paper CT1 and CT5 plus 4 or more other papers of the examination conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India / Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK. (Total 6 or more papers) as on the date of eligibility i.e. March 1, 2019.
Candidates should provide their membership number and the same will be verified with Institute of Actuaries of India /Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK.
AAO (Rajbhasha): Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level
or
Post Graduate Master’s degree in English with Hindi as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s degree level
or
Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at Bachelor’s degree level.
Age Limit:
Candidates should belong to the age bracket of 21 to 30 years of age. There will be a relaxation for the reserved category candidates, as per the official notification.
Application fee:
Candidates belonging to general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. While the reserve category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwBD) have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.
LIC AAO recruitment 2019: Important dates
Online application process starts: March 2
Online application ends: March 22
Download of call letter: April 22 to 30
Tentative date of preliminary examination: May 4 and 5
Tentative date of Main examination: June 28, 2019.
How to apply:
The candidates can apply online through the official website, licindia.in on or before March 22, 2019.
