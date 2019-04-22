LIC AAO admit card 2019 to be out @ licindia.in: The hall tickets for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) will be released by the Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday, April 22, 2019 on the official website licindia.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 590 vacant posts are to be filled. Candidates qualifying the examination will be paid a pay scale between Rs 32,795 to Rs 55,335 along with other allowances.

LIC AAO admit card 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India will release the hall tickets for the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) on April 22 on the official website licindia.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted to fill the 590 vacant posts. Selected candidates will receive a pay scale between Rs 32,795 to Rs 55,335 along with other allowances. The application process for AAO (Generalist/IT/CA/Actuarial/ Generalist/IT/CA/Actuarial/Rajbhasha) started on March 2, 2019, and the online application process ended on March 22, 2019. The LIC AAO examination is expected to be conducted on May 4-5, 2019.

How to download LIC AAO admit card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket/Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your LIC AAO admit card 2019 . Take out a print out for future use

Examinations will be conducted in 3 stages that are preliminary, Mains and Interview.

Syllabus for LIC AAO recruitment exam

Reasoning Ability

Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric and Numeric Series, Coding – Decoding, Blood Relations, Number series, Order and Ranking, Seating Arrangement Puzzles, Data Interpretation, Alphabet Series, Miscellaneous.

Quantitative Aptitude

Number system, Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Mixture and allegation Stocks and shares, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables, Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Profit, Loss and Discount, Mensuration, Elements of Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie charts.

English Language

Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling, Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Active/ Passive voice, Sentence correction, Comprehension Reading, Fill in the Blanks, Subject-Verb Agreement, Sentence Improvement.

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

General Knowledge and Current Affairs: Indian Constitution, Indian Geography, National Current Affairs, International Current Affairs, Indian Politics, Finance, Budget, and Five Year Plans, etc.

