LIC AAO Admit Card 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit cards of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) examination 2019 on Tuesday. Candidates, who had applied for the AAO posts, can download their admit cards/ hall tickets from the LIC official website https://www.licindia.in/ or through candidate login from IBPS website. Apart from that, candidates can also download hall tickets through their mobile phones. The URL to download the 2019 LIC AAO Admit Card will be functional till April 30, 2019.

The LIC AAO Prelims Online Examination 2019 will be held on May 4 and 5, 2019. The LIC conducts the AAO exam for a total of 70 marks. The preliminary exam consists of questions from reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and English language (grammar, vocabulary and comprehension). Candidates are advised to report at their allotted LIC AAO 2019 Exam Centers with their 2019 LIC AAO admit card/ hall tickets and an original as well as a photocopy of any ID proof, at least an hour before the commencement of the Written Test.

Here are the steps to download your LIC AAO admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official of the LIC website — licindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the button that reads “career” at the end of the homepage.

Step 3: Select the respective recruitment link for AAO post.

Step 4: Click on the link for downloading the admit card.

Step 5: Furnish all the required details in the blank dialogue boxes.

Step 6: Click on the button that reads “Submit”.

Step 7: Download your LIC AAO admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates will be allowed to appear for LIC AAO 2019 Mains or Paper 2 for appointment of total 590 Assistant Administrative Officers (AAOs) on several posts, depending on their rank.

