LIC AAO Admit Card 2019 released: Steps to download admit card for LIC AAO 2019 Exam @ licindia.in

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday released the admit cards for the recruitment exam of assistant administrative officers (AAO) to be held on May 4. Candidates appearing for the two-day LIC AAO preliminary test (PT) can download the admit cards from its official website licindia.in. Besides the prelims test, candidates will also have to undergo a medical examination. The admit cards will be available for download on licindia.in till April 30, 2019.

LIC had announced a total of 590 vacancies in various departments such as generalists, IT, CA, Actuarial and Rajbhasha. The last date for submitting online applications was March 22, 2019. Of the 590 posts, 350 are for AAO Generalist, 150 AAO IT, 50 AAO CA, 30 AAO Actuarial and 10 AAO Rajbhasha. Candidates will need to regularly check the LIC website, licindia.in for latest updates on the exam. Tentative dates for the online prelims exam are May 4 and 5, 2019. The selection of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) will be done through a three-tier process.

How to download the admit card for the LIC AAO exam 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will need to visit the LIC official website: www.licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the topic saying “Career” on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on “Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer 2019”

Step 4: Click on the “Download Call Letter”

Step 5: Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth etc. and click on the submit button

Step 6: Download the admit card

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it for future reference

About Life Insurance Corporation:

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is a state-owned insurance and investment company headquartered in Mumbai. LIC is India’s largest insurance company.

