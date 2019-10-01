LIC AAO final result 2019: The final result for the recruitment examination held for Assistant Administrative Officer posts has been announced by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

LIC AAO final result 2019: Life Insurance Corporation or the LIC has announced the results for the AAO examination 2019. All the candidates who marked their presence in the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), licindia.in. The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has issued an individual list for all categories including ACTL, Rajbhasha, CA, actuarial science, generalists and IT staffs. The preliminary exam for the same was held on May 4 and May 5, 2019, and the main examination for the same was conducted on June 28, 2019. The interview for the recruitment to the post commenced on August 19, 2019, and concluded in mid-September.

Steps to check the LIC AAO final result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), licindia.com.

Step 2: Tap the careers tab present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying LIC AAO final result 2019 present on the new page.

Step 5: A PDF file will open up.

Step 6: Download the LIC AAO final result 2019 PDF file.

Step 7: Take a print out of the LIC AAO final result 2019 PDF file and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

According to the official notification released by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), separate marks of candidates and the cut-off marks will be uploaded on the website within a time period of 15 days after the declaration of result and the marks will remain on the website for a time span of 60 days. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 590 Assistant Administrative Officer posts are to be filled.

