LIC AAO Mains Result 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC has declared the LIC AAO Mains Result 2019 on the official website – licindia.in. check steps to download. The candidates who have appeared in the Assistant Administrative Officer examination are advised to check the result on the official website. The candidates can download their respective results by following the instructions given below.

How to download the LIC AAO Mains Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India – licindia.in

On the homepage of the official website, click on the result link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your registration number, roll number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The LIC AAO Mains Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Life Insurance Corporation of India conducted the LIC AAO Mains Exam 2019 at various examination centres on June 28, 2019. There are 590 vacancies of AAO at LIC for which this recruitment drive is being conducted. Candidates must note that the Assistant Administrative Officer results for Generalist/ IT/ Chartered Accountant/ Actuarial/ Rajbhasha have been published on the official website of LIC.

Candidates must note that those shortlisted in the Mains will have to appear for the LIC AAO Interview to be conducted by the authority soon. The date of interview will be notified to the selected candidates by the LIC through a notification released on the official website. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in all the stages of the LIC AAO 2019 recruitment process.

