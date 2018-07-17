Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) AAO Recruitment 2018 application process for 700 posts. LIC has invited applications for Assistant Administrative Officer posts. All the candidates who are seeking to apply for Assistant Administrative Officer posts can apply by logging on to LIC's official website.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) AAO Recruitment 2018 application process for 700 posts. LIC has invited applications for Assistant Administrative Officer posts. All the candidates who are seeking to apply for Assistant Administrative Officer posts can apply by logging on to LIC’s official website. Candidates can apply for the post from July 25 to August 15, 2018.

A candidate has to fulfill eligibility criteria before applying for the post. They should be undergraduate (UG) or post-graduate (PG) degree from any government recognised institute or university. A candidate must be between 21-30 years old to apply for Assistant Administrative Officer posts in the LIC. All the aspiring candidates should note that they can only apply for the post online. Below are some other required and important information which aspiring candidates should keep in mind.

Application Fees

For general/OBC candidates Rs 600

For SC/ST/PH candidates Rs 100

Age Limit

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years

A candidate has to qualify the required education criteria. He/She must a graduate in any disciplined course from a recognised institute or University.

The candidates have to appear from an online examination and a personal interview or it could be group discussion also. The candidates can start applying for the LIC posts from July 25, 2018 while the last date when the online application will be accepted is August 25, 2018. The last date for fee payment is August 15, 2018 and the date for Admit Card is first week of Octorber 2018. The tentative exam date is October 27-28, 2018.

