LIC AAO Recruitment 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had released a recruitment notification inviting applications for 590 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO – Generalist/ IT/ Chartered Accountant/ Actuarial/ Rajbhasha) vacant posts through the official website – licindia.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for the vacancies must submit their filled up applications through the prescribed format on or before March 22, 2019.

Interested candidates must also note that they need to have the requisite qualification and experience in the relevant subject for being eligible to apply for the post. The candidates who are above 21 years only are eligible for submitting their applications. However, the candidates belonging to reserved categories will get relaxation as per government norms.

Important Dates for LIC AAO Recruitment 2019:

The online application process starts on: March 2, 2019

Last date for online application submission: March 22, 2019

Download of Call Letter for Online Preliminary Examination: April 22, 2019 to April 30, 2019

Preliminary Online Examination – May 4 and 5, 2019 (tentative)

Main Online Examination – June 28, 2019 (tentative)

LIC AAO Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details of the posts

AAO (Generalist) -350

AAO (IT) – 150

AAO (CA) – 50

AAO (Actuarial) – 30

AAO (Rajbhasha) – 10

Selection Process for LIC AAO Recruitment 2019 Notification

Candidates will be selected for the Assistant Administrative Officers posts based on their performances in the three-tiered process and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination.

