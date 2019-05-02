LIC AAO Recruitment 2019: The admit cards for the preliminary exam conducted by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for recruiting candidates to the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) has been released. All the candidates who have applied for the examination can download there admit card by visiting the official website of LIC, licindia.in

LIC AAO Recruitment 2019: All the candidates who have filled the application form in order to appear for the LIC AAO recruitment 2019 prelims test exam can now get there admit cards for the same. The admit cards for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2019 are now available at the official website of Life Insurance Corporation, India, licindia.in. The last date to download the admit cards is May 5, 2019. The LIC AAO prelims test examination is going to be held on May 4 and May 5, 2019. The process for the download of the call letter for the LIC AAO prelims started on April 22, 2019. The recruitment exam is for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO). The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has issued a notification for recruiting a total number of 590 candidates through the LIC AAO recruitment test 2019. The posts include Generalists, CA, IT, Rajbhasha and Actuarial. The online application process started on March 22, 2019.

Vacancy details for the LIC AAO recruitment 2019:

AAO (generalists): 350 vacancies

AAO (IT): 150 vacancies

AAO (CA): 50 vacancies

AAO (Actuarial): 30 vacancies

AAO (Rajbhasha): 10 vacancies

Steps to download the admit card for the LIC AAO recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), licindia.in.

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the home page and tap the careers option.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Tap the link saying Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer 2019 present on the new page.

Step 5: A new window will open up.

Step 6: Tap the link saying Rect. of AAO – Online Preliminary Exam Call letter – Live link

Step 7: Enter the provided login details in the mentioned fields in the new window.

Step 8: Tap the link saying download call letter.

Step 9: Download the call letter.

Step 10: Take a print out of the same for future reference.

