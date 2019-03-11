LIC AAO Recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has opened the online application process for recruitment to various vacant posts through its official website. Interested candidates can apply online through the website - licindia.in on or before 22 March 2019. Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process followed by pre-recruitment medical examination.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Administrative Officers (Chartered Accountant/ Actuarial/ Rajbhasha/ AAO – Generalist/ IT). Interested candidates should note that online applications for the same will be accepted only till March 22, 2019.

Candidates applying to the posts need to have adequate experience in their relative fields with necessary qualification. For more details regarding the vacancies, candidates can log into the official website of LIC and check the latest notification.

Important Dates:

• March 2, 2019: Commencement of submission of the online application

• March 22, 2019: Last date for submission of online application

• April 22, 2019: to 30 April 2019: Downloading the Call Letter for Online Preliminary Examination

• May 4 and 5 2019: Dates of Online Examination –Preliminary

• June 28, 2019: Date of Online Examination – Main (preliminary)

Vacancy Details:

• AAO (Actuarial) – 30 Posts

• AAO (Rajbhasha) – 10 Posts

• AAO (Generalist) -350 Posts

• AAO (IT) – 150 Posts

• AAO (CA) – 50 Posts

Age limitations:

• 21 to 30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

Educational Criteria:

• AAO (Generalist/CA/Actuarial) -Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

• AAO (Rajbhasha) – Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English on any one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level or Post Graduate Master’s Degree in English with Hindi as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s degree level or Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at Bachelor’s degree level.

• AAO (IT) – Graduation degree in Engineering in Computer Science, IT or Electronics, or an MCA, or an MSC(Computer Science) from a recognized University

Candidates should take a printout of the finally submitted online application for subsequent reference.

