LIC AAO Results 2019: Individuals having cleared the LIC AAO preliminary examinations are now to appear for the LIC AAO mains examinations which are scheduled to be held on the 28th of June, 2019.

LIC AAO Result 2019: The results for the recruitment examinations pertaining to the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) have been announced by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the result by visiting the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), licindia.in. The recruitment examination, allowing for 590 vacant positions, was carried out on May 4 and May 5, 2019. All the shortlisted candidates will be paid between the range of Rs. 32,795 to Rs. 55,335. In addition to the salary, all the selected candidates are going to enjoy a few other perks and allowances.

All the candidates can not only download the LIC AAO results but also the scorecard by simply entering their date of birth and official registration number in the login portal. Given below are a few simple steps to get all the details of the 2019 LIC AAO results, which include the cut-off marks, date, etc.

Steps to download the LIC AAO Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC, licindia.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying LIC AAO result present on the homepage.

Step 3: A pdf file will open up.

Step 4: Check and confirm your name as well as roll number

Step 5: Download the file.

Step 6: Take a print out of the file and keep it with you for future references.

Those who have successfully qualified the LIC AAO preliminary examinations are eligible to give the mains exam, which will be held on June 28, 2019. Admit cards for the same will be released by LIC in the near future.

Candidates joining as probationers will first be required to provide an undertaking that would obligate them to serve The Life Insurance Corporation for a period of 4 years, starting from the date of their joining which includes the probationary period.

