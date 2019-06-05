LIC AAO result 2019: The result for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) has been declared by the Life Insurance Corporation of India on the official website licindia.in. Candidates can check the result through the official website.

LIC AAO result 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the result for the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) on the official website licindia.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, can download it. The examination was conducted on May 4 and May 5. Through this recruitment drive, 590 vacant posts are to be filled. A total of 1,1781 aspirants qualified the LIC AAO exam. Those who would be selected will receive a pay scale between Rs 32,795 to Rs 55,335 with other allowances.

The LIC AAO can also download the result as well as the scorecard after entering registration number or roll number and date of birth in the space provided.

The examination will be conducted in three stages such as preliminary, mains and interview.

LIC AAO result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘LIC AAO result’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will be displayed

Step 4: Check your details such as name and roll number

Step 5: Download the result. Take out a print out for future use.

Those who had qualified the LIC AAO prelims will be qualified to appear for the LIC AAO mains exam. This exam is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2019. It will release the admit cards for the main exam soon.

An undertaking has to be served by those who would serve during the probation period. They have to send it for a minimum period of four years from the date of joining (including probationary period). Failing of this, he/she or his /her heirs, executors, administrators will be liable to pay liquidated damages of Rs.200,000/-only (Rupees Two Lakhs only), or the sum of amount the Executive Director (Personnel) should be prescribed from time to time.

