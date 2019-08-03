LIC ADO 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) released the LIC ADO Prelims exam admit card 2019. Candidates who are willing to apply for the LIC ADO post can download the hall tickets from the official website of LIC or click on the link @licindia.in to visit directly.

The LIC ADO Mains Exam to be held on August 11, 2019 (Sunday). Its mandate for the candidates to carry the LIC ADO hall tickets in the examination hall otherwise the candidates must not be allowed to sit or appear in the examination. Candidates must download the LIC ADO Prelims hall tickets from the official website of LIC and no other source.

Follow the steps to download the LIC ADO Main Exam Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @@licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, below the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link Careers

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the DOWNLOAD CALL LETTERS FOR the MAIN EXAM- 11.08.2019

Step 6: Candidates must enter the credentials like Registration Number/Roll Number, Password and Date of Birth.

Step 7: Click on the Submit button

Step 8: The LIC ADO Mains2019 Admit Card will appear on the computer screen

Step 9: Candidates must download the hall tickets

Step 10: Take a hard copy of it

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is estimated to have an asset value of ₹3,111,847 crore, which is a state-owned insurance group and investment company, LIC is one of the largest insurance company in India.

