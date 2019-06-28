LIC ADO Admit Card 2019: The recruiting wing of Life Insurance Corporation or LIC is likely going to release the LIC ADO Admit Card 2019 for examinations tomorrow on licindia.in. Candidates can check how to download the hall tickets given below.

LIC ADO Admit Card 2019: The recruiting wing of Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC is likely going to release the LIC ADO Admit Card 2019 or LIC ADO Hall Tickets 2019 for examinations tomorrow on the official website of the authority – licindia.in. All those who have submitted their application for the upcoming examination can check the instructions to download the LIC hall tickets given below.

According to reports, the Life Insurance Corporation of India will conduct the LIC ADO 2019 Exam for recruiting fresh candidates to the posts of Apprentice Development Officer in the organisation. Reportedly, the admit card or hall ticket will be available for download from the official website tomorrow, i.e. 29 June 2019.

LIC will notify the applicants of the vacancies about the release of admit card through an email or SMS in the registered mobile number. The LIC ADO Exam 2019 will be conducted by the authority from July 6 to July 13, 2019 at various centres across the country.

How to download the LIC ADO Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of LIC to access the LIC ADO Admit Card 2019 – licindia.in

On the homepage, click on the LIC ADO Admit Card 2019 link

Candidates on clicking will be taken to a new window

Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth

Now, click on the submit button

The LIC ADO Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to download the LIC ADO Admit Card 2019

