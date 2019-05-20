LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: A total number of 1753 posts have been announced for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts by the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Candidates who want to apply for the post can visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in and apply online.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India is inviting eligible candidates to fill up Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices under Western Zonal Office, Mumbai.Candidates who want to apply for the post can visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in and apply online.

A total number of 1753 posts have been announced and the eligible candidates will be hired through this recruitment drive. The online process of LIC ADO Jobs 2019 will start from 20th May,2019 and the last date to apply for the recruitment drive is till June 9, 2019.

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Examination (Preliminary) and Online Examination (Main), which is scheduled to be held on 6th and 13 July 2019. However, the main exam will be held on August 10, 2019. Candidates can download LIC ADO Exam Admit Card from 29 June 2019.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

May 20, 2019: Opening date of On-Line Registration of Application and On-line payment of Application 20th May, 2019: Fees/Intimation Charges.

June 9, 2019: Last date of On-Line Registration of Application and on-line payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges.

June 29, 2019 onward: Download of Call letter for On-Line

July 13, 2019 and July 16,2019: Dates of Online Examination-Preliminary (tentative)

August 10, 2019: Dates of Online Examination-Main (tentative)

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant shall have completed 21 years of age (in completed years) and not more than 30 years of age (in completed years).

Educational Qualification:

Open Category in both Urban and Rural area -the candidate should possess Bachelor’s Degree of a University in India established under a statute or approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

Experience:

Preference would be given to candidates who have at least 2 years experience in life insurance industry.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of two phase examination i.e. Preliminary Examination and Main Examination followed by Interview. Marks obtained in the Main Examination only will be considered for shortlisting for interview and marks obtained in Main Examination + marks obtained in Interview will be considered for final merit listing of candidates.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

For SC/ST – Intimation Charges of Rs.50/- plus Transaction Charges

Others – Application Fees-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs.600/- plus Transaction Charges

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) – 1753 Posts

Ahmedabad (168 Posts)

Amravati (77 Posts)

Aurangabad (74 Posts)

Bhavnagar (58 Posts)

Gandhinagar (71 Posts)

Goa (58 Posts)

Kolhapur (54 Posts)

Mumbai (452 Posts)

Nadiad (47 Posts)

Nagpur (105 Posts)

Nanded (31 Posts)

Nashik (107 Posts)

Pune (126 Posts)

Rajkot (90 Posts)

Satara (29 Posts)

Surat (81 Posts)

Thane (62 Posts)

Vadodara (63 Posts)

Pay Scale:

During the apprentice period, the candidate selected as Apprentice Development Officer will be paid a fixed of Rs. 34,503/- stipend per month as per rules of the Corporation

On appointment as a Probationary Development Officer, basic pay of ₹ 21,865/- per month (except for Employee Category candidates) in the scale of 21865-1340(2)-24545-1580(2)-27705-1610(17)- 55075 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App