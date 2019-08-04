LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2019: The Life Insurance of India or LIC has released the admit cards for the upcoming examination on licindia.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given below.

LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the hall tickets for the upcoming ADO Mains CBT Exam 2019 through its official website – licindia.in. All the candidates who have filled the application for the recruitment examination this year and were eagerly waiting to download the admit cards must log in to the official website and follow the instructions given in this article to download the LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2019.

According to the reports, LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2019 is now available on the official website. All the candidates who have cleared the ADO Prelims 2019 exam for recruitment to the ADO post vacancies at LIC. Candidates should note that LIC ADOP Mains Exam will be conducted by the authority Sunday i.e. on August 11, 2019 at various examination centres.

How to download LIC ADO 2019 Mains Call Letter?

Candidates need to log into the official website of LIC India – licindia.in

On the homepage, click on the “CAREERS” tab

Now, click on link that reads, “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTERS FOR MAIN EXAM”

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the Registration Number, Roll Number, Password and Date of Birth

Now, Click on “SUBMIT” option

The LIC ADO Mains 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the admit card and take a coloured print out for reference in future

For more information regarding the recruitment process of LIC ADO Recruitment 2019, visit the official website by clicking on the direct link given in this article.

