LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has invited applications for Assistant post and candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the official website before the last date October 1.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has issued an official notification for inviting applications for the post of Assistant. The online application process for more than 7000 vacancies has been started and interested candidates can apply for the post in a prescribed format online through the official website www.licindia.in on or before the last date, October 1, 2o19.

This is the golden opportunity for the candidates looking for the government job. 7000+ vacancies are available across the country under LIC Assistant Notification 2019. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and read the official notification carefully before applying for the post.

Candidates should note that LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 will be done to fill up the vacancies in multiple Divisional Offices of LIC across the country under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Southern, South-Central, Northern, North-Central and Western zones.

A separate link has been generated where the complete information and details regarding LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 will be posted shortly (link is given below), so the candidates are advised to regularly visit the page to stay updated.

Direct Link to Apply Online Now

Direct Link of Divisionwise Notification

The online application process started on September 17 and will end on October 1. LIC Assistant selection process will be based on Online Examination (Preliminary) and Online Examination (Main). The LIC online examination is expected to be held on October 21 and October 22, 2019.

Vacancy details for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019:

Total number of vacancies: 7871

Central Zone– 472

Northern Zone– 1544

North Central Zone– 1242

Eastern Zone– 980

East Central Zone– 1497

Southern Zone– 400

South Central Zone– 632

Western Zone– 1104

Eligibility criteria to apply for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from any recognized University or Institute.

Application fee

For SC/ST category: Rs 85/- Application fee + GST + Transaction charges.

For other categories: Rs 510/- Application fee + GST + Transaction charges.

How to apply for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019?

Candidates can apply for Assistant post online through the official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App