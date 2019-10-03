LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC will conduct the LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 on October 21. Candidates appearing in the LIC Assistant Exam 2019 are can check the syllabus, exam pattern and other details in this article.

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC is all set to conduct the LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 on October 21 and October 22 at various examination centres. The LIC exam will be conducted online and Candidates appearing in the LIC Assistant Exam 2019 are advised to check the LIC Assistant Exam syllabus, LIC Assistant exam pattern and other details of the LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 Exam given below.

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Exam syllabus and Pattern for Prelims

Candidates must note that the examination syllabus contains sections such as English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability. The examination will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based and to crack the examination candidates must practice the sections thoroughly. Candidates are advised to take mock tests before appearing in the Main exam. Attempting a mock test help students get familiar with the examination pattern.

According to reports, the LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions from three different sections which as follows:

English Language (30)

Reasoning Ability (35)

Numerical Ability (35)

Candidates will be given 60 minutes (1 hour) to attempt 100 questions. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th marks (0.25 marks) for every wrong answer attempted by the candidates.

LIC had announced above 8000 vacancies for which this recruitment drive is being conducted. According to the notification released by the authority, the online application process started on September 17, 2019, while the last date for registration to the LIC Assistant Recruitment Application 2019 was scheduled for October 1, 2019.

Most importantly, candidates should note that the LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 marks will not be added in preparing the merit list for selection to the posts. Prelims exam will be conducted to shortlist candidates for the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Exam and Interview.

For more information regarding the LIC Recruitment 2019 for Assistant posts, candidates need to visit the official website of LIC on a frequent basis and check the latest notifications.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App