LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Dates of preliminary examination for the post of assistant has been postponed by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. This was notified by the LIC of India through the official notification which they issued on their official website, licindia.in. Concerned students can visit the official website for more details.

As per the official notification, the revised date of the examination is October 30 (Wednesday) and October 31 (Thursday) 2019. The candidates who have to appear in the examination must note the revised schedule that is the date and the time of the examination. Candidates must know that no other changes are made in the schedule of examination except date.

Students who are going to appear in the examination must download their admit cards and also take a print out of the same as it will be required to enter the examination hall. Along with the admit card candidate must carry the call letter and identity proof. After the preliminary exam, mains will be conducted and shortlisted candidates will have to give the medical test and the candidate who passes all of them will be selected for the job.

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC of India, licindia.in

Step 2: On the appeared homepage click on the career tab

Step 3: A link will appear on the screen saying, Download of Call Letter for LIC Assistant Online Preliminary Exam, click the link

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to login page

Step 5: Fill the details and proofread them

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Admit card will appear on the screen, download the admit card

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card for further usage.

