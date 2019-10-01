LIC assistant recruitment 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is going to close the application process for the process of recruitment to the post of assistant. Check details.

LIC assistant recruitment 2019: The application process for the recruitment to the post of Assistant will be closed down by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) today on October 1, Tuesday, 2019. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment to the post of assistant and want to apply for the same can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), licindia.com. Through this recruitment drive, the total number of 7942 assistant posts are to be filled. The application process for the same commenced on September 17, 2019. The admit cards for the LIC assistant recruitment 2019 examination will be issued on October 15, 2019, as per the tentative dates shared by the organization and the admit cards will be available for download till October 22, 2019. The preliminary examination for the same is scheduled to be held on October 21 and October 22, 2019.

Steps to apply for LIC assistant recruitment 2019 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, licindia.com.

Step 2: Tap the new registration link present on the home page.

Step 3: Enter all the required information like the contact details, name, email ID in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Note down the generated ID and password.

Step 5: Enter the provided credentials in the mentioned fields to make a login.

Step 6: Fill the online application form.

Step 7: Verify all the details mentioned in the online application form and upload all the necessary documents, photograph and signature.

Step 8: Make an online payment.

Step 9: Your application will be submitted and you will get a confirmation.

Step 10: Download the confirmation message.

Step 11: Take a print out of the confirmation message and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The preliminary exam will comprise objective type questions and will have around three sections including reasoning ability, numerical ability and Hindi or English language. The examination will consist of a total number of 100 questions and each question will be of 1 mark. The time allotted to complete the examination will be 1 hour. For any further information, all the candidates can visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

