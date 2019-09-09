LIC HFL Admit card 2019 released: Life Insurance Corporation and Housing Finance Limited has issued admit cards today September 9. Applicants can download admit cards through its official website @lichousing.com. The examination has been scheduled on October 9 and October 10.

LIC HFL Admit card 2019 released: Examination details

The examination will be online where candidates have to face 200 questions. Candidates need to have good command on logical reasoning, English language, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and numerical ability. Maximum marks will be 200 followed by the negative marking. Candidates are advised to answer fast and not waste time as the duration of the exam is 2 hours.

LIC HFL Admit card 2019 released: Download process

Go to the official website @lichousing.com

Find out career section, click on it

You will get the link LIC HFL Admit Card 2019, click on it

Log in by entering the registration number and password

Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download the print for further reference

LIC HFL Admit card 2019 released: About LIC

Life Insurance Corporation and Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL) was established on June 19, 1989. It is one of the largest mortgage loan company in India. The motive of the company is to provide long term finance to its customer for purchase or construction of the house or flat for residential purpose or repair and renovation of existing flat or houses. The company also help customers to build their business by providing a loan to them. The company had 1345 employees when counted on in March end 2013, in which 444 were women and 4 were disabilities employee. Now In Financial Year 2019, LIC HFL company has a total of 2103 employees. & net profit per employee is 94.62 lakhs rupees or employee.

